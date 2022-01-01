Borsa Istanbul opens Tuesday at over 4,000 points
BIST 100 index gains almost 27 points from previous close
Tuesday 11:18, 01 November 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,005.84 points on Tuesday, up 0.68%, or 26.89 points, from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.58% to end Monday at 3,978.96 points, hitting an all-time-high closing, with a daily trading volume of 65 billion Turkish liras ($3.49 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6165 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.4875, and a British pound traded for 21.4805 Turkish liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $94.41 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,652.25.
