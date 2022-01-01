Economy
Borsa Istanbul opens Tuesday at over 4,000 points
BIST 100 index gains almost 27 points from previous close
AA  Tuesday 11:18, 01 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,005.84 points on Tuesday, up 0.68%, or 26.89 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.58% to end Monday at 3,978.96 points, hitting an all-time-high closing, with a daily trading volume of 65 billion Turkish liras ($3.49 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6165 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.4875, and a British pound traded for 21.4805 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $94.41 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,652.25.

#Borsa Istanbul
#Turkish liras
#oil
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Borsa Istanbul opens Tuesday at over 4,000 points

yeniSafak

UK home secretary denies blocking hotel bookings for migrants

yeniSafak

Biden, Brazil's president-elect discuss ties, vow to address challenges

yeniSafak

Picnickers feed hungry fox meatballs in Türkiye's Bolu

yeniSafak

Drone camera captures fog over Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait

yeniSafak

Argentina’s president meets with Lula in Brazil after his election triumph