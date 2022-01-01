Borsa Istanbul up at weekly open
BIST 100 index gains almost 22 points from previous close
AA Monday 12:30, 17 October 2022
File photo
#Borsa Istanbul
#BIST 100
#Brent oil
File photo
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,654.74 points on Monday, up 0.77%, or 21.77 points, from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.07% to end the previous week at 3,626.96 points, with a daily trading volume of 59 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.18 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.5880 as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.1090, and a British pound traded for 20.9205 Turkish liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.31 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,658.25.
Borsa Istanbul up at weekly open
South Sudan dismisses report of graft involving $1B credit line for vulnerable communities
Autistic pianist to perform Bach's piano concerto in Türkiye's capital
EU Council agrees to set up military assistance mission to support Ukrainian armed forces
Türkiye lambastes Greece for slander over migrants
Israeli minister calls for sending weapons to Ukraine
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.