Borsa Istanbul up at weekly open
BIST 100 index gains almost 22 points from previous close
Monday 12:30, 17 October 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,654.74 points on Monday, up 0.77%, or 21.77 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.07% to end the previous week at 3,626.96 points, with a daily trading volume of 59 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.18 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.5880 as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.1090, and a British pound traded for 20.9205 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.31 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,658.25.

