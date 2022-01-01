news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Economy
China sees unexpected drop in exports, imports in October
Outbound shipments down 0.3% year-on-year, first slump since May 2020
AA  Monday 12:03, 07 November 2022
File photo

File photo

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly declined for the first time in more than two years this October.

Exports fell 0.3% year-on-year, the first slump since May 2020, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

Weak overseas demand due to surging inflation and recession risks meant the figure badly missed the estimate of 4.3% gain after September’s strong growth of 5.7%.

Imports decreased for the first time since August 2020, down 0.7% from a year ago, as China’s stringent coronavirus curbs dented client demand and disrupted factory operations.

Market estimate for imports was a 0.1% annual rise in October.

China’s overall trade surplus stood at $85.2 billion in October, up from $84.54 billion a year ago, but well below a forecast of $95.95 billion.

#China
#exports
#imports
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

China sees unexpected drop in exports, imports in October

yeniSafak

Ukraine calls for boycott of int'l firms continuing to work in Russia

yeniSafak

Thousands of lions live in captivity in South Africa

yeniSafak

Germany highlights 'constructive' talks on new EU sanctions against Iran

yeniSafak

Türkiye, US holding high-level defense group meeting

yeniSafak

At least seven people died in bus accident in eastern Türkiye