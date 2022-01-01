Countdown begins for MÜSİAD Expo 2022 in Istanbul

Countdown begins for MÜSİAD global trade expo in Istanbul
Held biannually since 1993 under the coordination of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), MÜSIAD EXPO, the most comprehensive mixed trade fair in Türkiye and the region, will be held at TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center on Nov 2-5 this year.
The D8 Ambassadors Summit will also be held during the event where over 100,000 visitors and participants will be hosted in the 25,000-square-meter exhibition area.
'MUSIAD EXPO HAS INCREASED ITS IMPACT WITH EVERY EDITION'
In remarks made at the MUSIAD EXPO 2022 Press Introduction Meeting held at MUSIAD Headquarters, MUSIAD Chairman Mahmut Asmalı said that industrialists, investors, and entrepreneurs from all over the world will come together in Istanbul. President Asmalı also noted that the fair will also be a commercial diplomacy summit with different events to be organized within the scope of MUSIAD EXPO.
"MÜSİAD EXPO, which will open its doors for the 19th time, will bring together industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs from 124 countries in Istanbul. The fair, which is held every two years, increases its sphere of influence with each passing year, while also revealing Türkiye's production potential. Thousands of business people, who are trading with MUSIAD EXPO for the first time and reaching global markets with this fair, also contribute significantly to the development of our cities across Anatolia. Various events to be organized within the scope of MUSIAD EXPO include important initiatives for commercial diplomacy. This year, for the first time, D8 Ambassadors' Summit will also be held at the fair, and the IBF International Business Forum will be held with the theme of Food Security and Generation Conservation,” added Asmalı.
‘QUALIFIED PROCUREMENT DELEGATION FROM OVER 60 COUNTRIES TO VISIT MUSIAD EXPO’
Pointing out that the qualified procurement committee from over 60 countries was shaped in line with the demands from the members at MUSIAD EXPO and that a product and service-oriented study was carried out for target markets, Chairman Asmalı stated that they were aiming for a business connection of 5 billion dollars within the scope of the fair.
"A meticulous effort is underway for the fair. In this framework, a product and service-oriented approach is maintained in the formation of qualified procurement committees. We will also bring together our business people in different product and service items with their direct interlocutors by evaluating the demands of our members. We will increase the efficiency of the fair by taking business contacts one step further. Our main goal at our fair is to enable a trade connection of 5 billion dollars. Türkiye is the center of regional and global trade. Our country's strategic location and potential offer great opportunities. At the same time, we will strengthen the sustainability of this trade network with MUSIAD Investment Support Office and MUSIAD Trade Office, which we will promote at MUSIAD EXPO. We will continue to contribute to the strong future of our country with the ideal of a manufacturer Türkiye,” added Asmalı.
‘MUSIAD EXPO PROVIDES HYBRID EXHIBITIONS WITH DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL COMMUNICATION’
Speaking at the MUSIAD EXPO 2022 Press Promotion Program, TÜYAP Fairs Production A.Ş. General Manager İlhan Ersözlü emphasized that MUSIAD EXPO was organized in a hybrid format and that a vision of fair organization that combines the privileges of the digital world with face-to-face communication will be presented.
"MÜSİAD EXPO, which is positioned as the communication bridge of the Turkish economy in the fields of trade and investment, has an important place among the general trade fairs, so much so that every year it is held, it becomes the lifeline of our country's economy. As TÜYAP Fairs Group, we have been carrying out intensive work for this fair for the last 2 years. At the fair, which we plan to hold on November 2-5, we will serve our exhibitors and visitors with a team of nearly 1000 people in the field operation. As TÜYAP Fair Organization Group, we aim to provide new opportunities to the MUSIAD EXPO Fair participants, especially in terms of export connections, with our overseas offices in 4 countries and our representative network in 80 countries, and to accelerate their trade volumes. With the innovative solutions of our digital universe MyTüyap, we will provide a unique fair experience to both participants and visitors. Organized in a hybrid format, MUSIAD EXPO 2022 will present a vision of a fair organization that combines the privileges of the digital world with face-to-face communication. In light of these developments, I hope that our fair will be beneficial in advance, and I thank our stakeholder MUSIAD," added Ersözlü.
MUSIAD EXPO VISITORS TO GET CHANCE TO SEE BAYRAKTAR TB2 UP CLOSE
The domestically and internationally-lauded Bayraktar TB2 combat drone will be showcased at MÜSIAD EXPO, where companies from 24 different sectors will exhibit their products and services. Moreover, numerous different products developed under the scope of the Cezeri Flying Car and the National Technology Move projects will be exhibited to fair visitors.
