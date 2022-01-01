Countdown begins for MÜSİAD Expo 2022 in Istanbul

"MÜSİAD EXPO, which is positioned as the communication bridge of the Turkish economy in the fields of trade and investment, has an important place among the general trade fairs, so much so that every year it is held, it becomes the lifeline of our country's economy. As TÜYAP Fairs Group, we have been carrying out intensive work for this fair for the last 2 years. At the fair, which we plan to hold on November 2-5, we will serve our exhibitors and visitors with a team of nearly 1000 people in the field operation. As TÜYAP Fair Organization Group, we aim to provide new opportunities to the MUSIAD EXPO Fair participants, especially in terms of export connections, with our overseas offices in 4 countries and our representative network in 80 countries, and to accelerate their trade volumes. With the innovative solutions of our digital universe MyTüyap, we will provide a unique fair experience to both participants and visitors. Organized in a hybrid format, MUSIAD EXPO 2022 will present a vision of a fair organization that combines the privileges of the digital world with face-to-face communication. In light of these developments, I hope that our fair will be beneficial in advance, and I thank our stakeholder MUSIAD," added Ersözlü.