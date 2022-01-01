'Enormous' energy costs push German inflation to record high
Consumer prices in Germany increased 10% year-on-year in September
AA Thursday 12:04, 13 October 2022
Germany’s annual inflation rate stood at 10% in September, the highest on record since the country’s reunification in 1990, according to official data released on Thursday.
“Enormous price rises for energy products still are the main reason for the high inflation,” Georg Thiel, head of the German statistical office Destatis, said in a statement.
“But we also see price increases for many other goods, especially food,” he said, adding that the end of the fuel discount in the country also pushed up prices.
Annual inflation was at 7.9% in August and has been above 7% for seven months, according to Destatis.
Germany’s monthly inflation rate was at 1.9% in September.
