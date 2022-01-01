EU proposes gas price cap at €275 per MWh
European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said price cap would go into effect from Jan.1, 2023, and remain in force for a year
AA Wednesday 10:11, 23 November 2022
File photo
#EU
#gas price
#Kadri Simson
File photo
The European Commission proposed on Tuesday a gas price cap for the European Union at €275 ($282) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for the Dutch TTF natural gas futures which serve as the benchmark across the continent.
European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that the price cap would go into effect from Jan. 1, 2023, and remain in force for a year. However, Brussels left an option for the mechanism to be suspended at any given time.
The measure aims "to protect EU businesses and households from episodes of excessively high gas prices in the EU," the Commission said in a written statement.
The idea to cap prices has divided EU countries for many months. The Commission's latest proposal will be debated by energy ministers from the bloc's 27 member countries on Thursday.
EU proposes gas price cap at €275 per MWh
Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service
EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem
Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'
Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.