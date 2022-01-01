EU retail sales up in March
Retail sales in the EU increased 1.7% in March compared to the same month last year, the bloc's statistical office said on Wednesday.
According to Eurostat, the retail trade volume increased by 8.9% for automotive fuels, and by 4% for non-food products, while it diminished 2.1% for food, drinks and tobacco.
The highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (25.6%), Estonia (18.4%) and Malta (16.4%), while largest decreases were seen in Denmark (11.0%), Spain (4.8%), and Belgium (3.9%).
Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.2% in March in the EU, compared with February.
