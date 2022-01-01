Euro area industrial output continues rising in September

File photo
Industrial production in the euro area grew for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released on Monday.
Industrial output in the single-currency zone rose 0.9% month-on-month in September, eased from an revised upwardly 2% in August, the Eurostat data showed.
The figure beat a market estimate of a 0.3% rise for the month.
The production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.6% and capital goods by 1.5%, while output of both intermediate goods and durable consumer goods fell by 0.9%, as did energy by 1.1%.
In the EU, industrial production also went up 0.9% in September after rising 2% the previous month.
Among member states for which data are available, the greatest monthly rises were in Ireland with 11.9%, Belgium with 7.1%, and Hungary and the Netherlands both with 1.6%.
The steepest monthly falls were posted in Lithuania (minus 8.2%), Greece (minus 4.5%) and Estonia (minus 3.6%).
On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 4.9% in the euro area and 5.7% in the EU.
The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency -- the euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.
