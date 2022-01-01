news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Economy
Euro area industrial output continues rising in September
Industrial production in eurozone increases 0.9% from 1 month earlier, official data shows
AA  Monday 14:34, 14 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Industrial production in the euro area grew for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released on Monday.

Industrial output in the single-currency zone rose 0.9% month-on-month in September, eased from an revised upwardly 2% in August, the Eurostat data showed.

The figure beat a market estimate of a 0.3% rise for the month.

The production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.6% and capital goods by 1.5%, while output of both intermediate goods and durable consumer goods fell by 0.9%, as did energy by 1.1%.

In the EU, industrial production also went up 0.9% in September after rising 2% the previous month.

Among member states for which data are available, the greatest monthly rises were in Ireland with 11.9%, Belgium with 7.1%, and Hungary and the Netherlands both with 1.6%.

The steepest monthly falls were posted in Lithuania (minus 8.2%), Greece (minus 4.5%) and Estonia (minus 3.6%).

On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 4.9% in the euro area and 5.7% in the EU.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency -- the euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

#euro area
#industrial output
#Eurozone
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Euro area industrial output continues rising in September

yeniSafak

Türkiye needs $10 billion a year to be net zero by 2050

yeniSafak

Guarantors of Astana talks on Syria to meet next week: Kazakhstan

yeniSafak

Abbas says Israel’s Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'

yeniSafak

UN head ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Istanbul

yeniSafak

Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' amid migrants row