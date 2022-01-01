File photo
Euro area retail sales rebounded in September after stagnating a month ago, the EU's statistical office revealed on Tuesday.
The volume of retail trade rose 0.4% month-on-month in the euro area, showed the Eurostat data.
Sales of food, drinks and tobacco and non-food products increased 0.4% and 1%, respectively, from a month ago. On the other hand, automotive fuel sales decreased 0.6% in September.
On an annual basis, retail sales in the single currency zone fell 0.6% from September 2021.
For the EU, retail sales also grew 0.4% in September from the previous month.
Among the 27-member states, Austria posted the largest monthly hike with 3.9%, followed by Malta with 1.7% and Poland with 1.4%.
The largest decreases were seen in Slovenia (3.7%), Ireland and Portugal (both down 2.0%), and Slovakia (1.3%).
Compared to a year ago, the EU's retail sales dropped 0.3% this September, data showed.
According to an upwardly revised data from Eurostat, eurozone retail sales were unchanged at August following contractions of 1.1% in June and 0.2% in July.
Euro area retail sales rebound in September
Chinese president directs army to enhance its capability to 'fight and win'
At least a dozen countries interested in joining BRICS: Russian FM
Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Bosnia to mark 29th anniversary of demolition of Mostar Bridge on Wednesday
Nissan, Mitsubishi considering to invest in Renault's new electric car brand