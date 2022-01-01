Economy
Eurozone inflation at 9.9% in September
Highest rates posted by Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, all 3 bordering Russia
AA  Wednesday 13:25, 19 October 2022
File photo

File photo

The euro area's annual inflation was at 9.9% in September, according to official figures on Wednesday.

The inflation rate was at 9.1% in August 2022 and 3.4% in September 2021, Eurostat said in a press release.

On the EU side, the inflation rate was at 10.9% in September 2022, up from 10.1% in August and 3.6% in September 2021.

Among member states, the lowest rates were posted by France with 6.2%, Malta with 7.4%, and Finland with 8.4%.

The highest rates were posted by Estonia with 24.1%, Lithuania with 22.5%, and Latvia with 22%, the three Baltic states bordering Russia.

"Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty," Eurostat said.

Energy was the main locomotive of high inflation in the union in September, Eurostat added.

#Eurozone
#inflation
#rates
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Eurozone inflation at 9.9% in September

yeniSafak

Greece begins supplying Ukraine with infantry combat vehicles: FM

yeniSafak

Ukrainians protest Russian attacks with suspected Iranian-made kamikaze drones

yeniSafak

German supermarket chain to close stores earlier due to energy crunch

yeniSafak

UK-China fallout continues over reports of beating of protester at Chinese Consulate

yeniSafak

Russia says situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control