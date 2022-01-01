Eurozone posts $35.8B trade deficit in September
The eurozone's trade balance posted a deficit of €34.4 billion ($35.8 billion) in September amid rising imported energy costs, according to the EU's statistical office on Tuesday.
The trade gap declined from a surplus of €6.7 billion in September 2021, Eurostat's data showed.
Goods exports from the eurozone to the rest of the world surged 23.6% year-on-year to €259.6 billion in September, while imports to the region jumped 44.5% to €294 billion.
Intra-euro area trade rose to €247.6 billion after a rise of 27.3% from a year earlier.
The EU27's trade deficit grew to €45.8 billion in September 2022, up from €300 million in September 2021.
The first estimate for extra-EU exports of goods in September was €232 billion, up 24% annually, while imports stood at €277.8 billion, soaring by 48.2%.
In January-September, the eurozone registered a trade deficit of €266.6 billion, compared with a surplus of €129.1 billion last year.
