|
Economy

Fed's top banking regulator sees SVB's demise 'textbook case of mismanagement'

'SVB failed because the bank's management did not effectively manage its interest rate and liquidity risk,' Michael Barr writes

12:13 . 28/03/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

The US Federal Reserve's top regulator on banking, Michael Barr, sees the sudden demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as a "textbook case of mismanagement," according to his statement released Monday.


"SVB failed because the bank's management did not effectively manage its interest rate and liquidity risk, and the bank then suffered a devastating and unexpected run by its uninsured depositors in a period of less than 24 hours," he wrote in his prepared remarks at his testimony before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.


Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, wrote SVB's failure demands a thorough review, including the Fed's oversight of the bank, adding he is committed to ensuring that the central bank fully address what went wrong.


He said the first step would be to have a "thorough and transparent" examination of the supervision and regulation of SVB before its failure, which will become available to the public by May 1.


The vice chair noted that SVB's business, focused on venture capital sector in technology, grew quickly by tripling in assets between 2019 and 2022, while it saw high deposit growth during the early period of the coronavirus pandemic when the tech sector was booming.


"The bank invested the proceeds of these deposits in longer-term securities, to boost yield and increase its profits. However, the bank did not effectively manage the interest rate risk of those securities or develop effective interest rate risk measurement tools, models, and metrics," he wrote.


Barr stated that SVB also failed to manage risks of its liabilities, which were largely composed of deposits from venture capital firms and the tech sector that could be volatile.


"Because these companies generally do not have operating revenue, they keep large balances in banks in the form of cash deposits, to make payroll and pay operating expenses. These depositors were connected by a network of venture capital firms and other ties, and when stress began, they essentially acted together to generate a bank run," he explained.


SVB announced earlier this month it sold its $21 billion bond portfolio at a $1.8 billion loss. After the bank was quickly closed by US regulators, First Citizens Bank agreed to buy SVB's deposits and loans, approximately $72 billion of its assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.

#Federal Reserve
#Michael Barr
#Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)
#US
6 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Pakistan's apex court upholds new law on top judge's powers