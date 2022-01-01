Food security to be discussed at MUSIAD EXPO
International Business Forum, which will be held as part of event, to discuss concepts of halal, clean food as well
AA Tuesday 16:30, 25 October 2022
File photo
#Food security
#MUSIAD
#EXPO
File photo
The Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO will bring together hundreds of Turkish firms, officials, foreign buyers, and participants from 124 countries in November.
Starting on Nov. 2, the four-day expo aims to generate a business volume of around $5 billion.
According to a statement by MUSIAD, the International Business Forum (IBF), which will be held as part of MUSIAD EXPO, will discuss the food security.
IBF President Erol Yarar pointed out that the global crises put food security in danger.
Referring to the global supply and logistics disruptions experienced during the pandemic he said global political developments, economic instabilities, armed conflicts and climate-related problems have put food security in danger more than ever before in history.
At this point, all countries had to reconfigure their strategies to ensure food security, he underlined.
"In this context, we will discuss the concepts of halal and clean food at the 26th IBF, which we will organize as part of MUSIAD EXPO," he said.
Food security to be discussed at MUSIAD EXPO
Return of Ukraine's flag to Crimea will end Russia's potential for ‘aggression’: Zelensykyy
Cyclone kills 22 in Bangladesh, leaving thousands stranded
Saudi Arabia denies bin Salman mocking US president
Major defense event SAHA Expo starts in Istanbul
Top Turkish diplomat touts Türkiye's 'win-win' Africa policy at Dakar forum
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.