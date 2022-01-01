Foreign investors eye next-generation startups in Türkiye

MÜSİAD Expo 2022
Türkiye's next-generation technology entrepreneurs have attracted the attention of foreign investors. In 2021, more than 300 enterprises in Türkiye received more than 1.5 billion dollars of investment, which whetted the appetite of foreigners participating in MÜSIAD EXPO.
According to Muhammet Ali Özeken, President of MÜSIAD INVEST, which was established to bring together foreign companies that want to invest in Türkiye, the new body was met with great interest in the fair and gave good tidings about new investments and initiatives.
Noting that foreigners are mainly after next-generation technology-oriented startups, Özeken went on to add that they are particularly interested in “low-capital ideas that the youth are interested in.”
FOREIGN INVESTORS EYE TEXTILE AND MINERAL SECTORS
Revealing that international companies eye becoming capital partners and investors, especially in technology-focused startups in Türkiye, Özeken said: "Foreigners say, 'We can take over or become partners in mining and textile businesses in Türkiye.' Our goal is to bring together international investors who apply to us with our members. We will follow up on this."
Noting that those who visited Türkiye and made the wrong contact and then had trouble also reached out to MÜSIAD, Özeken said that they wanted to institutionalize this process in order to find solutions to all problems.
A SYSTEM THAT WILL CONTRIBUTE TO TÜRKİYE'S RISE
Özeken went on to add that the aim is to increase the number and quality of foreigners who will invest in Türkiye first.
“We aim to enable him to contact the right people quickly and pave the way for investments. We will help as much as we can against any obstacles that may arise. In addition, we will introduce the investments that MÜSIAD members are planning to make to foreigners. We have created a large pool," continued Özeken.
Stressing that they will not interfere with the purchase and sale of goods in their guidance, Özeken pointed that "if a foreigner applies to purchase products from us, we direct them to the MÜSIAD Trade Office. However, if you’re thinking about investing and establishing a partnership in Türkiye. We will help you every step of the way.”
'WE WILL COOPERATE IN TRADE'
Abdullah Bozatlı, President of MUSIAD’s Trade Office, said that the newly established body will serve as a commercial consultant to MÜSİAD members.
"We will unite people commercially," said Bozatlı, adding that they “are in the middle of a world trade war and we will emerge victorious. For this purpose, our office was established for cooperation in trade. We will act as a center where our members can consult on commercial matters.”
Bozaltı went on to note that the Trade Office is an area where products and services can be exhibited in a fair environment online 365 days a year.
“We will regularly make commercial notifications and announcements. Commercial procurement committees and visitors from abroad will be able to access the reports of the MÜSIAD Trade Office. It is a big project that includes the application that will enable the participants to reach the details," concluded Bozaltı.
