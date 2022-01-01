France risks power cuts during winter: Network grid operator
Electricity network RTE said cuts will not last more than two hours
French electricity network, RTE, warned of power cuts during winter, according to a report
France may face network strain because of an ongoing energy crisis, weather conditions and the launch date of nuclear power stations, the report published by RTE last Friday said in an updated winter outlook.
The network grid operator added that electricity shortages will not last more than two hours and will not occur on weekends.
Outages will help reduce consumption by 1% to 5%, it said.
Institutions relying completely on a power source, including hospitals, will be excluded from the cuts.
RTE said consumers will find more information on the EcoWatt website and mobile application.
