German economy shrinks 0.2% in 4th quarter of 2022

Country's gross domestic product rise 0.5% year-on-year in Q4

15:25 . 30/01/2023 Monday
File photo

German economy shrank 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, official data revealed on Monday.


The market forecast a stagnation for the October-December period on a quarterly basis.


Private consumption expenditure, which had supported the Europe's largest economy in the first three quarters, decreased in the fourth quarter, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement.


Germany's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter, 0.1% in the second quarter, and 0.5% in the third quarter amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, revised data showed.


On an annual basis, the country's gross domestic product rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter.

