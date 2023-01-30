German economy shrinks 0.2% in 4th quarter of 2022

German economy shrank 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, official data revealed on Monday.





The market forecast a stagnation for the October-December period on a quarterly basis.





Private consumption expenditure, which had supported the Europe's largest economy in the first three quarters, decreased in the fourth quarter, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement.





Germany's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter, 0.1% in the second quarter, and 0.5% in the third quarter amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, revised data showed.



