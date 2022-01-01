Economy
Germany's business morale edges down in October
Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany falls marginally to 29-month low of 84.3 in October
AA  Tuesday 12:31, 25 October 2022
Germany's business climate index dipped to a 29-month low in October, but was stronger than the market forecast, according to a Munich-based research institute on Tuesday.

The Ifo Business Climate Index edged down to 84.3 in October from September's revised reading of 84.4.

"The German economy is facing a difficult winter," the research institute said amid the arriving recession.

The market forecast a larger decrease in the main reading with the index projected to be at 83.8 in the month.

Meanwhile, companies' expectations improved compared to a month ago.

The Ifo Business Expectations Index rose to 75.6 in October, up from 75.3 in September.

