|
Economy

IMF chief says financial stability risks up, uncertainties 'exceptionally high'

'Geo-economic fragmentation' could lead world split into rival economic blocs, says Kristalina Georgieva

09:49 . 28/03/2023 Tuesday
AA
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said financial stability risks are increased while uncertainties remain high in markets.


"At a time of higher debt levels, the rapid transition from a prolonged period of low interest rates to much higher rates—necessary to fight inflation—inevitably generates stresses and vulnerabilities, as evidenced by recent developments in the banking sector in some advanced economies," she said Sunday in her prepared remarks at the 2023 China Development Forum.


"Policymakers have acted decisively in response to financial stability risks, and advanced economy central banks have enhanced the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity. These actions have eased market stress to some extent, but uncertainty is high which underscores the need for vigilance," she added.


"Uncertainties are exceptionally high," said Georgieva, due to risks of "geo-economic fragmentation" that could lead the world split into rival economic blocs.


She said such a division would be "dangerous" as it would leave people "poorer and less secure," adding the outlook for the global economy is likely to remain weak in the medium term.


Georgieva said the IMF expects global economic growth to come below 3% this year as many central banks' monetary tightening around the world continues to weigh on economic activity.


Although the year 2024 has a better outlook, global growth next year is estimated to remain below its historic average of 3.8%, according to the IMF chief.

#IMF
#Kristalina Georgieva
#financial stability
#risks
6 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Albayrak Group expands investment projects in Guinea