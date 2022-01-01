Japan tweaks LNG law amid energy supply concerns

File photo
To ensure a stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Japanese cabinet on Friday approved amendments to fuel law to avoid an energy crunch as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for more than seven months.
The bill, which will be introduced in parliament during the current session, will enable the country's industry minister to “ask government-backed agency to procure LNG when the private sector faces difficulties doing so.”
Japan is highly dependent on energy imports from Russia, which is currently the world’s most sanctioned nation due to its war with Ukraine.
“We will work for the early enactment (of the bills),” said Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
It first imported LNG over 50 years ago and is currently the world’s largest buyer of the fuel, which it uses for electricity generation and supplies to cities. Its prices have been surging in view of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Although Tokyo has aligned with its western allies in imposing severe sanctions on Russia and its leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, it has not stopped importing energy products from Moscow.
“The minister will also be enabled to order large companies to restrict gas usage when the supply-demand balance becomes tight,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.
When the bill is passed by parliament, it will go into effect in two months.
In case of an energy emergency, essential facilities like hospitals and sewage systems are expected to be fully or partially exempted from restrictions on the use of gas in Japan.
