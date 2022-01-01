Japanese yen nears 150 level against US dollar
Bank of Japan is expected to again intervene in currency market as yen approaches level unseen in decades
AA Monday 11:19, 17 October 2022
File photo
#Japan
#yen
#US dollar
File photo
After hitting a 32-year low against the US dollar on Friday, the Japanese yen started this week continuing to fall.
USD/JPY parity saw the 148.8 level on Monday, nearing 150, a level unseen since February 1987.
Parity this January was at around 115.
After intervening in the market by buying yen and selling dollars, the Bank of Japan is expected intervene again.
While most world central banks, including the US Fed, European Central Bank, and Bank of England, have been raising interest rates gradually since the end of last year, the Bank of Japan kept the rate at the same level by continuing ultra-loose monetary policy instead of a hawkish stance.
Japanese yen nears 150 level against US dollar
Death toll in clashes, fire at Iran's Evin Prison rises to eight
Japan launches probe into controversial Unification Church
Two Rohingya community leaders killed in Bangladesh refugee camp
Festival brings taste of Turkish food, culture to US capital
Serbia says its embassy in Kyiv was evacuated back in March
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.