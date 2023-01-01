|
Economy
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees, less than 5% of workforce
Move marks second-biggest layoff in company’s history
10:42 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Microsoft announced Wednesday it will lay off 10,000 workers by the end of September, according to multiple reports.


The cuts amount to less than 5% of its workforce as the tech industry struggles with financial difficulties.


The move aims to "align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand," CEO Satya Nadella told employees in a memo.


While Microsoft will take a $1.2 billion hit in the second quarter related to "severance costs, changes to hardware portfolio, and cost of lease consolidation," Nadella said the company is allocating capital and talent to areas of "growth and long-term competitiveness" while divesting in other areas.


"These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts," wrote Nadella. "I’m confident that Microsoft will emerge from this stronger and more competitive."


Some employees will find out later this week if they have lost their positions with a 60-day notice, while those in the US that are eligible for benefits will receive severance and health care for six months, said Nadella.


This marks the second-biggest layoff in Microsoft's history after trimming 18,000 jobs in 2014 after acquiring Finnish telecommunication firm Nokia's mobile phone business.


Microsoft's total workforce stands at more than 220,000, after adding 40,000 workers in June to meet the high demand of corporate customers.

#Microsoft
#employees
#workforce
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees, less than 5% of workforce
Pakistan urges Iran not to let ‘terrorists use its soil for attacks'
India says needs 'conducive atmosphere' for talks with Pakistan
Azerbaijan remembers victims of 1990 Black January massacre
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.