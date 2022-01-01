'MUSIAD EXPO 2022 became a festival of commercial diplomacy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı
Organized every two years by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), the MUSIAD EXPO Mixed Trade Fair brought together thousands of business people at TUYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center. The organization, attended by high-level diplomatic representatives from all over the world, offered an extraordinary fair experience with events such as the D8 Ambassadors Meeting, the International Business Forum and the Foreign Missions Reception. Making statements about the fair, MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmalı pointed out that the heart of commercial diplomacy beats at MUSIAD EXPO, adding that "MUSIAD EXPO has created an impact on international trade with the events organized throughout the fair and the potential it has created. MUSIAD, which offers an exhibition experience that exceeds expectations. EXPO has turned into a feast of commercial diplomacy, so to speak."
MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı
"The biggest fair in the history of MUSIAD EXPO was held"
President Mahmut Asmalı stated that the association achieved its goals when it comes to the milestones achieved at MUSIAD EXPO 2022 and stated that the group has organized the biggest fair in the history of MUSIAD EXPO.
"Our fair is growing and getting stronger with every passing day," President Asmalı said, adding that "opening its doors for the 19th time this year, MUSIAD EXPO is among the most comprehensive organizations in Türkiye and the region with its multi-sectoral and multi-cultural structure. The event, where international programs are also organized, offers its participants an extraordinary fair experience. We set out with the target of one thousand visitors."
Asmalı went on to add that "according to the data we obtained from the on-site feedback from the field, the satisfaction rate is quite high. With all these impressions and the data received, we can express the following; We have reached and our virtual fair will continue to bring business people together for a while. Nearly 600 companies opened stands in the event held in a fair area of 25 thousand square meters. Our teams, who carried out meticulous work for the fair, brought qualified purchasing committees from more than 60 countries on the basis of products and services directly with their interlocutors. brought together Algeria, and Saudi Arabia We encountered a heavy visitor profile from countries such as Germany, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Austria, and Morocco. In addition, our guests from all provinces of our country opened the door to new collaborations at MUSIAD EXPO. The participation of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, our Ministers, the Prime Minister of the TRNC, the high-level Minister, and diplomatic representatives from foreign countries reveals how important MUSIAD EXPO is. Thank God, our fair is growing and getting stronger every day."
MÜSİAD Expo 2022
Cooperation agreements were signed with a total of 17 organizations from 11 different countries at MUSIAD EXPO
As he shared information about the events held at MUSIAD EXPO, MUSIAD President Asmalı said that a cooperation agreement was signed between MUSIAD and 17 organizations from 11 different countries, emphasizing that inter-country trade will be moved to a one-step payment thanks to the agreements signed at the fair.
"Within the framework of MUSIAD EXPO, Commercial Diplomacy Meeting with the participation of ambassadors of D8 Countries, Diplomatic Missions Reception with the participation of ambassadors and consuls general, World General Administrative Board, B2B Business Meetings and MoU Cooperation Agreements Signing Ceremony with the participation of MUSIAD branch presidents and representatives at 165 points in Türkiye and abroad. The main topic of the 26th International Business Forum-IBF Congress, which we organized with the participation of our overseas branches and representatives of many forum member stakeholder countries, was Food Safety and Generation Conservation. We discussed it with our guests and organized a panel with three separate sessions. I hope we will report all of these studies and share them with the public. We, as MUSIAD, are mobilized to protect our biggest capital and power, the new generations, and the family. China, Gambia, Democratic Congo, Nigeria, Kenya. , Morocco and Malaysia MoU goodwill agreements signed with a total of 17 different organizations from 11 different countries, including Türkiye, will strengthen inter-country trade and take it one step further. At the same time, we will make the cooperation between D8 and MUSIAD more comprehensive with the agreement signed at the signing ceremony with the participation of D8 Secretary General Isiaka Abdulkadir Imam," continued Asmalı.
MUSIAD has implemented two new structures that will bring dynamism to international trade at EXPO
Addressing the launch of MUSIAD Invest and MUSIAD Trade Office, which were introduced on the sidelines of MUSIAD EXPO, Asmalı emphasized that Türkiye is the safe harbor of global trade in the new economic order, and with the two new structures created, business people who want to invest in our country and want to open up to the world He said he would be guided.
"Within the framework of MUSIAD EXPO, we have implemented two innovations that will bring dynamism to international trade. One of them is MUSIAD International Investment Support Office, whose short name is MUSIAD Invest. With MUSIAD Invest, we will guide investors who want to invest in Türkiye. In addition, all commercial activities of our members in Türkiye and abroad. We have established the MUSIAD Trade Office, in which we collect information and enable them to know each other better and trade. Türkiye is the safe harbor of global and regional trade. We are the safest port of global and regional trade. We have demonstrated our confidence. We have further expanded this vision with the synergy at MUSIAD EXPO. In addition to all these projects, we have started initiatives for the Venture Capital Investment Fund by gathering the capital of our members to realize our large-scale works and dreams. Our efforts for this auspicious and fruitful project We concentrated. While the Turkish Century is being built, Anatolia will win, Türkiye will win, our nation will win. As the business world, we are ready for the new century of our country," concluded Asmalı.
'MUSIAD EXPO 2022 became a festival of commercial diplomacy'
