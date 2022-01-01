'MUSIAD EXPO 2022 became a festival of commercial diplomacy'

"Within the framework of MUSIAD EXPO, we have implemented two innovations that will bring dynamism to international trade. One of them is MUSIAD International Investment Support Office, whose short name is MUSIAD Invest. With MUSIAD Invest, we will guide investors who want to invest in Türkiye. In addition, all commercial activities of our members in Türkiye and abroad. We have established the MUSIAD Trade Office, in which we collect information and enable them to know each other better and trade. Türkiye is the safe harbor of global and regional trade. We are the safest port of global and regional trade. We have demonstrated our confidence. We have further expanded this vision with the synergy at MUSIAD EXPO. In addition to all these projects, we have started initiatives for the Venture Capital Investment Fund by gathering the capital of our members to realize our large-scale works and dreams. Our efforts for this auspicious and fruitful project We concentrated. While the Turkish Century is being built, Anatolia will win, Türkiye will win, our nation will win. As the business world, we are ready for the new century of our country," concluded Asmalı.