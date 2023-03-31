MÜSİAD INVEST, SAJA join forces to enhance international investment, consultancy services

MÜSİAD INVEST and SAJA GROUP have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at comprehensive collaboration in the areas of international consultancy, investment, and promotion.

MÜSİAD INVEST President Muhammet Ali Özeken and SAJA Group President Abdullah Al Amri attended the signing ceremony, leveraging the strengths of both organizations.

During the signing ceremony held at the MÜSİAD headquarters, MÜSİAD INVEST President Muhammet Ali Özeken stated that "MÜSİAD INVEST, which provides comprehensive consultancy services with a strong technological infrastructure, is steadily progressing towards becoming a safe haven for international trade." President Özeken pointed out that international investors have shown great interest in MÜSİAD INVEST and wished that the collaboration with SAJA GROUP would bring about positive outcomes.

SAJA Group President Abdullah Al Amri, for his part, expressed his happiness with the partnership between MÜSİAD INVEST and SAJA Group, stating that this agreement will be beneficial for both parties.