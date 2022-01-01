MUSIAD to set the agenda for raising healthy generations with food safety summit

IBF President Erol Yarar
Held every two years by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), the MUSIAD EXPO mixed trade fair will open its doors for the 19th time this year at the TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center. The International Business Forum (IBF) Food Safety and Generation Conservation Summit to be held within the scope of the fair will also create a comprehensive agenda regarding the global food crisis and the problems that may arise in the future.
"It is necessary to be healthy, not just stay alive"
Assessing the IBF Summit to be held under the theme of Food Security and Generation Conservation, IBF President Erol Yarar stated that the issue of food safety today is about eating only to survive, and stated that the goal of humanity is to create a healthy environment that will last for generations.
"This year's title of the International Business Forum, which we will hold for the 26th time, is essentially a very current topic; food safety. After the war with Ukraine and Russia, it became a hot-button issue for the world as it faced the threat of starvation. Therefore, the issue of food security was very important,” continued Yarar.
Yarar emphasized that people's hormonal structures and health are deteriorating and generations are in danger of turning into a different species of human.
“The priority is the protection of the human species through food. It's not just about staying alive, it's about being healthy. By combining these concepts for the first time, we will be breaking new ground in IBF. Later on, since this is a very important issue, we will ensure that the issue continues and is on the agenda of Türkiye, not only with the panels we will do throughout the day but also with the IBF Turkish-Arab Business Summit, which we will hold in Konya 6 months later, by working with experts," noted Yarar.
"MUSIAD EXPO is the Medina Market of the modern world"
Referring to the importance of MUSIAD EXPO, IBF President Yarar stated that MUSIAD EXPO strengthens ties with the understanding of the modern Medina Market and creates opportunities for new commercial partnerships.
"When viewed through the lens of the Islamic world, it constitutes the poorest nations in the world. It is not possible to put an end to this poverty with words. First of all, we need to develop trade between Islamic countries. The trade between Islamic countries does not exceed 10 percent of their total trade. When we exclude oil and natural gas, it is 5 percent. Therefore, Islamic countries are dependent on the economic structures of western and developed economies. In order to solve this, Islamic countries first need to know each other and develop their trade with one another. Therefore, we need to take an action to change this situation. Here we have this phenomenon we call MUSIAD EXPO. This is the most important international, and unfortunately only event that constantly attempts to eliminate this problem. We have MUSIAD member business people in all Islamic countries. We organize MUSIAD EXPO every two years in Türkiye for our members and IBF members to meet each other, have B2B meetings, and actually see the products. Hopefully, we would like to hold this event indoors and outdoors in the coming years. MUSIAD EXPO is a unique and special event in the world and is the current version of the Medina Market, which the Prophet started 1,400 years ago in Medina to bring together Islamic countries and Muslim traders,” concluded Yarar.
MUSIAD to set the agenda for raising healthy generations with food safety summit
MUSIAD to set the agenda for raising healthy generations with food safety summit
Turkish flag raised in New York City during republic day event
Lebanon’s Aoun accepts gov’t resignation before leaving office
Voting commences in Brazil's 2nd-round presidential runoff election
Liz Truss’ personal phone hacked while she was foreign secretary: Report