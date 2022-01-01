MUSIAD to set the agenda for raising healthy generations with food safety summit

"When viewed through the lens of the Islamic world, it constitutes the poorest nations in the world. It is not possible to put an end to this poverty with words. First of all, we need to develop trade between Islamic countries. The trade between Islamic countries does not exceed 10 percent of their total trade. When we exclude oil and natural gas, it is 5 percent. Therefore, Islamic countries are dependent on the economic structures of western and developed economies. In order to solve this, Islamic countries first need to know each other and develop their trade with one another. Therefore, we need to take an action to change this situation. Here we have this phenomenon we call MUSIAD EXPO. This is the most important international, and unfortunately only event that constantly attempts to eliminate this problem. We have MUSIAD member business people in all Islamic countries. We organize MUSIAD EXPO every two years in Türkiye for our members and IBF members to meet each other, have B2B meetings, and actually see the products. Hopefully, we would like to hold this event indoors and outdoors in the coming years. MUSIAD EXPO is a unique and special event in the world and is the current version of the Medina Market, which the Prophet started 1,400 years ago in Medina to bring together Islamic countries and Muslim traders,” concluded Yarar.