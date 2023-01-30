|
Economy

Oil declines as uncertainty floods markets ahead of OPEC , Fed meetings

OPEC expected to keep production unchanged, Fed to slow pace of interest rate hikes on Wednesday

14:09 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Oil prices fell on Monday over uncertainty ahead of an expected meeting of major oil producing countries of the OPEC group and US Federal Reserve (Fed).


International benchmark Brent crude traded at $85.93 per barrel at 09.56 a.m. local time (0656 GMT), a 0.54% decrease from the closing price of $86.40 a barrel in the previous trading session.


The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $79.19 per barrel at the same time, a 0.61% loss after the previous session closed at $79.68 a barrel.


On Wednesday, the 23-member group of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC , will meet for the first time after they agreed on Oct. 5 to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of November 2022.


Although the group is not expected to change their production policy, the uncertainty increased the downward pressure on oil prices.


Also, upcoming rate hike decisions by the Fed and several EU banks further blurred the market.


While the Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes on Wednesday, the European Central Bank and Bank of England are both expected to hike rates by 50 basis points each.


Investors are also watching Chinese financial markets as the trading will return to normal after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.


According to state media reports, holiday travel inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions.

#Oil prices
#Brent oil
#WTI
#OPEC
#Fed
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Oil declines as uncertainty floods markets ahead of OPEC , Fed meetings
Türkiye strongly condemns 'heinous act of terrorism' in mosque in Pakistan
German economy shrinks 0.2% in 4th quarter of 2022
China dispatches rescue team to earthquake hit northwestern region
‘Very serious’: Australian mining giant’s radioactive capsule ‘lost’
Polish DefMin questions German commitment to helping Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.