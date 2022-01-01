Economy
Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears
AA  Friday 17:15, 06 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
European Commission proposal to ban Russian oil, reluctance of OPEC producers to add stock to market supports prices

Oil prices fluctuated more than 6% during the week ending May 6, as investors kept tabs on the course of EU sanctions on Russian oil and the OPEC group monthly meeting on output production.

Brent crude was trading at $113.10 per barrel at 1115 GMT on Friday, posting a 6.4% gain from the Monday session that opened at $106.30 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) registered at $110.37 per barrel at the same time on Friday, increasing 6.12% relative to the opening price of $104 a barrel on Monday.

Oil markets started the week on a negative note, pushed by slow economic growth concerns in China, the world's biggest oil importer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, authorities are trying to control the situation through lockdowns and isolation measures. Experts believe the government's strict zero-Covid strategy is putting a strain on the economy.

However, prices regained some losses on Tuesday, after Germany announced its support of a ban on Russian oil imports. "Germany stands ready for new sanctions, including an oil embargo," finance minister Christian Lindner said.

Oil prices push to $110 after the EU ban proposal on Russian crude oil, which would enter into force six months after adoption, and prohibit refined oil products by end of the year.

However, the increase in US commercial crude oil inventories contained the upward price trajectory, fueling demand concerns. Stocks increased 0.3% during the week ending April 29, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 415.7 million barrels, against the market expectation of a decrease of 1.16 million barrels.

Finally, in a meeting, late Thursday, the world's biggest oil producers agreed to adhere to the current plan of increasing output by 432,000 barrels per day (bpd) through June.

Despite continued calls for increased production, the cartel said: "continuing oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook pointed to a balanced market.” The decision by the OPEC supported higher prices in an already tight oil market.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Oil prices
#Brent oil
#WTI
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears

yeniSafak

Trump reportedly proposed bombing 'drug labs' in Mexico

yeniSafak

US adds 428,000 jobs in April, unemployment unchanged at 3.6%

yeniSafak

Europe becoming cocaine hub with soaring production, trafficking: EU agencies

yeniSafak

Turkish mosque attacked in northeastern France

yeniSafak

Uncontrolled use of technology brings dangerous behavioral addictions: NGO

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.