|
Economy

Oil prices retreat on US recession fears, slow growth in China

Rising demand in Asian market offsets concerns about potential recession in US

12:17 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Oil prices slightly dropped on Monday underpinned by tentative economic growth in China and potential recession in the US.


International benchmark Brent crude traded at $87.51 per barrel at 9.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT), down 0.14% from the closing price of $87.63 a barrel in the previous trading session.


The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $81.56 per barrel at the same time, a 0.10% drop after the previous session closed at $81.64 a barrel.


Major Asian markets including China are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday which is expected to affect demand this week.


However, the oil sector remains optimistic about an increase in demand in China as the country opted to end COVID-19 restrictions last month and reopened its borders for travel.


Markets are awaiting US fourth quarter gross domestic product data due later in the week, which will reveal likelihood of a recession in the world's largest economy.


Experts voice concerns that a potential recession in the US could offset demand growth from Asia.

#Oil prices
#Brent oil
#WTI
#China
#US recession
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Oil prices retreat on US recession fears, slow growth in China
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.