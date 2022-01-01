Oil prices up as value of US dollar falls

"Firstly the actual cut is 1.1 million bpd and not 2 million bpd. OPEC has fallen short of its output quota in August by 3.6 million bpd. So, essentially OPEC must consider involuntary cuts first before deciding on voluntary cuts. Involuntary cuts are defined as production cuts not mandated by OPEC e.g. sanctions and outages due to technical problems, civil unrest and war," Randall Mohammed, the former vice president of energy for Ahart Solutions International and energy market commentator, told Anadolu Agency.