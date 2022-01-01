Pakistan participating in 27th Eurasia Packaging Fair in Istanbul
Welcoming 70,000 visitors around world, 4-day event to close its doors on Saturday
AA Friday 16:30, 14 October 2022
File photo
#Pakistan
#27th Eurasia Packaging Fair
#Istanbul
File photo
Pakistan is participating in the 27th Eurasia Packaging Fair, which is being held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul from Oct 12 to 15.
The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Ministry of Commerce are taking part in the four-day event, said a statement issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara on Friday.
"The companies represent packaging and printing technologies and are aspirant to develop linkages with buyers and investors coming from Türkiye and several other countries visiting the fair," the statement said.
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul is organizing the participation of the two companies in the exhibition and facilitating them to meet with prospective buyers and generate business contacts.
The show is hosting 70,000 visitors and more than 1,100 companies from over 60 countries.
The fair is Eurasia's most comprehensive annual packaging industry show, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing every step of the production line to bring an idea to life on shelves.
Pakistan participating in 27th Eurasia Packaging Fair in Istanbul
Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents discuss war
Jeremy Hunt appointed Britain's new Treasury chief
French Total company to start drilling works after finalizing demarcation: Minister
India test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile
Putin urges CIS countries to make payments in national currencies
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.