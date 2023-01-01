Russia scaled up oil production by 2% in 2022: Putin

Russia increased its oil production by 2% to 535 million tons in 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.





Gas output dropped 11.8%, but due to high prices, exporters ended the year with profits, Putin said at a government meeting in Moscow.





“Budget revenues increased 10% last year to 27.8 trillion rubles ($404.7 billion),” he said.





“But our expenses also increased, and at a faster pace, and exceeded 31 trillion rubles ($451.4 billion). As a result, the budget deficit amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($48.1 billion), or 2.3% of the GDP.”





Inflation in Russia stood at 11.9% at the end of 2022, lower than the Central Bank’s projections, according to Putin.





He said taming inflation should be a priority for Russia’s financial managers, as it affects investments and directly impacts citizens.





He instructed officials to closely monitor the budget deficit to “preserve the sustainability of public finances.”



