Russia-Ukraine war booms grain prices in Germany
AA Saturday 11:12, 14 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Import prices of grain see largest increase since 2011
#Germany
#grain
#import prices
#wheat
#Russia-Ukraine war
File photo
Grain prices in Germany posted the highest increase in March since 2011 due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, official data showed on Friday.
According to a statement from Destatis, Germany's statistical office, import prices of grain rose 53.6% on a yearly basis in March.
"A higher change rate was last recorded in May 2011 ( 74.0% on May 2010)," it said.
The federal statistical department underlined that the price increase was recorded for all types of grain.
"The prices of wheat increased by 65.3% in March 2022 on a year earlier, prices of barley, rye and oats by 65.3%, too, and maize prices by 37.4%," it detailed.
Russia-Ukraine war booms grain prices in Germany
Scientists grow plants in lunar soil for 1st time
ASEAN, US commit to facilitate resilient global supply chains
Hamas slams Israeli settler calls to storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem
Iran blocks over 9,000 bank accounts over suspicious activities
Protests continue in Iran over food price hikes
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.