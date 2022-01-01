Economy
Russia-Ukraine war booms grain prices in Germany
Import prices of grain see largest increase since 2011

Grain prices in Germany posted the highest increase in March since 2011 due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, official data showed on Friday.

According to a statement from Destatis, Germany's statistical office, import prices of grain rose 53.6% on a yearly basis in March.

"A higher change rate was last recorded in May 2011 ( 74.0% on May 2010)," it said.

The federal statistical department underlined that the price increase was recorded for all types of grain.

"The prices of wheat increased by 65.3% in March 2022 on a year earlier, prices of barley, rye and oats by 65.3%, too, and maize prices by 37.4%," it detailed.

