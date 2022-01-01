Strikes continue at two French refineries
10% of gas stations continue to face supply difficulties, transport minister says
Strikes at two refineries of the French energy company TotalEnergies continued on Monday.
Affected are the sites in Feyzin (Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region) and in Gonfreville-l'Orcher (Normandy region).
The strikes led to difficulties in the supply of one or more types of fuel at some service stations. Workers at the Feyzin depot will vote on whether to extend the strike on Monday.
At the Gonfreville-l'Orcher site, the strike has already been extended until Oct. 27 "unless management contacts us before then," the CGT union said.
Meanwhile, French Transport Minister Clément Beaune said the situation at many service stations in France is easing.
According to him, only 10% of gas stations continued to face supply difficulties. In the days and weeks before, it was over 30% in some cases.
