Economy
Strikes in France continue amid fuel shortages
About 30% of France’s gas stations still experiencing temporary shortages
AA  Sunday 00:28, 16 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Strikes at TotalEngines group refineries in France continued on Saturday, as a main workers union rejected a deal over pay increase that two other unions had agreed to.

The deal, for a 7% wage rise and bonus payment to the workers, was refused on Friday by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), which has requested a 10% pay hike. The union has called for a nationwide, general strike on Oct. 18.

The CFDT and CFE-CGC unions, however, agreed overnight to a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus.

Despite the French government requisitioning key refinery staff, about 30% of France’s gas stations are experiencing temporary shortages, with northern France most affected.

Strikers have demanded higher wages from what they say profits generated by high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

#Stikes
#France
#Fuel
#Shortages
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Strikes in France continue amid fuel shortages

yeniSafak

Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France

yeniSafak

Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast

yeniSafak

Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title

yeniSafak

Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia

yeniSafak

Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor