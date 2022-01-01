Sustainability, eco-mobility offers new areas for Turkey-Israel economic ties

File photo
The advancement of economic and industrial ties between Turkey and Israel could advance through clean technologies, eco-mobility and innovation, Irit Lillian, the chargé d'affaires of the embassy of Israel in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency in an interview.
Lillian's statements came ahead of the exhibition and conference of the EcoMotion Week 2022 in Tel Aviv this week, where a delegation of approximately 10 Turkish companies will participate.
She explained that the conference offers participants, including Turkish companies, Israeli companies and other international companies, opportunities to showcase their products, focusing on sophisticated and high-tech products.
The trade between Turkey and Israel has typically flourished in the low tech, textile, food and chemical industries, with a trade volume of $8 billion last year.
Israel is the ninth-biggest export destination for Turkey, she said, advocating for an extension of this bilateral trade to research and development in the face of climate change.
She said clean technologies, eco-mobility and innovation are areas that offer valuable potential for the change of nature in economic ties.
She sees Turkey as "a very interesting market" because it is a huge industrial product hub for mobility, which she explained relates to the mobility of humans, cars and products.
"Drones, in that sense, are a new field in everyday life and Turkey is a very important manufacturer of drones," she said.
"The whole world is changing, and in this change, there is potential for a new kind of cooperation," she concluded.
The Turkish delegation participating in the EcoMotion 2022 exhibition marks the second economic delegation to Israel since March.
A delegation from the Exporters Assembly in Turkey, along with representatives from about 100 Turkish companies, visited Israel in March to establish a new period of bilateral economic relations.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also visited Turkey on March 9-10, marking a historic milestone in warming relations with Turkey, with the first visit by an Israeli head of state in many years.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the "historic visit" by the Israeli president to Turkey aims to revive bilateral political dialogue based on common interests between the two nations.
Lillian said a similar delegation of business representatives from Israel is also planning a visit to Turkey.
