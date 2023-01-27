TotalEnergies under preliminary investigation for 'greenwashing'

|
File photo
French oil major TotalEnergies is accused of greenwashing and is under preliminary investigation over alleged deceptive marketing campaigns, local media reported on Thursday.
The investigation opened in December 2021 on a complaint filed by several environmentalist groups in October 2020, according to French daily Le Figaro.
The Nanterre public prosecution office in France confirmed that the associations accused the oil giant of deteriorating the air quality.
TotalEnergies on Twitter denied the accusations, and affirmed its "concrete strategy” to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, citing investments, new businesses and a "significant drop in greenhouse gas emissions.”