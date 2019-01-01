Turkey posts nearly $681M trade surplus with EU in Sept

Turkey posted a surplus of some €618 million ($681 million) in its trade with the European Union in September, the block's statistical office announced on Friday.

According to the Eurostat data, Turkey's export to the EU valued at some €6.4 billion ($7 billion) in the month, while the import from the block stood at €5.8 billion ($6.4 billion).

In the first nine months of 2019, Turkey’s export to the EU amounted to €59.7 billion ($66 billion), while its import from the block totaled €53.4 billion ($59 billion), registering a €6.3 billion ($7 billion) trade surplus.

EU’s trade in September

Eurostat also noted that the block’s total exports of goods reached €168.3 billion ($185 billion) in September, up by 4.3% year-on-year.

It added imports of the EU across the world stood at €173.3 billion (nearly $190 billion) in the month, up by 6.4% compared to September 2018.

"As a result, the EU28 recorded a €5 billion deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with €1.5 billion in September 2018," it said.

Intra-EU28 trade rose to €301 billion ($332 billion) in September, with a 2.3% rise compared with the same period last year, while the extra-EU28 exports of goods was €168.3 billion ($185 billion), up by 4.3%.