Turkey's automotive production drops in January-April
Monday 11:42, 16 May 2022
Turkey's automotive exports total $10.3B in 1st 4 months

Turkey's automotive production narrowed by 9% in the January-April period, while automobile production decreased by 20% year-on-year, according to official data released on Monday,

The country's Automotive Manufacturers Association said total automotive production was 409,903 units in the first four months, including 229,200 units of automobiles.

The automotive sales also decreased by 18% over the same period in the country to stand at 222,574 units, while car sales decreased by 21% to 162,398 units.

Commercial vehicle production dropped by 11% year-on-year in the January-April period, while sales were down by 9% over the same period.

On a quantity basis, the total automotive and automobile exports decreased by 11% and 21%, respectively, during the four-month period, versus the same period last year.

Meanwhile, on a value basis, total automotive exports dropped by 0.2% to $10.3 billion in the four-month period and car exports amounted to $2.9 billion, down by 19%.

