Turkey's budget balance sees $1.4B deficit in January-April
AA  Monday 12:09, 16 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Excluding interest payments, budget balance posts surplus of $6B

The Turkish central government’s budget balance posted a deficit of 19.36 billion Turkish liras ($1.37 billion) year-on-year in the January-April period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

Turkey's budget revenues surged by 75% year-on-year to 766.64 billion liras ($54.3 billion) over the same period.

Its expenditures reached nearly 786 billion liras ($55.66 billion) in the first four months, rising 81.9% from a year ago.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance saw a surplus of 84.6 billion liras ($5.99 billion) in the-four-month period.

Tax revenues totaled 591.44 billion liras ($41.9 billion), while interest payments were 103.97 billion liras ($7.36 billion) in the same period.

One US dollar traded for 14.12 liras on average in the first four months and 14.72 in April.


- Monthly figures

In April alone, the budget balance of the central government registered a deficit of 50.16 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion), growing 196% on a yearly basis.

Budget revenues were 164.11 billion liras ($11.15 billion) last month, rising 75% year-on-year.

Turkey's budget expenditures almost doubled from a year ago to 214.28 billion liras ($14.56 billion) last month.

Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance recorded a deficit of 31 billion liras ($2.11 billion) in April.



