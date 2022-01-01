Turkey’s current account deficit at $5.56B in March
AA Monday 10:58, 16 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Country’s 12-month rolling deficit stands at $24.22B, official data shows
#Turkey
#Turkish Central Bank
#Turkish lira
File photo
Turkey’s current account balance posted a $5.56 billion deficit in March, growing $2.23 billion from a year ago, according to official data released on Monday.
The Turkish Central Bank said the country’s 12-month rolling deficit reached $24.22 billion in March.
Goods trade deficit increased $3.36 billion year-on-year to reach $6.34 billion.
Services item indicated a net surplus of $2.33 billion, up $1.47 million from the month of last year.
The gold- and energy-excluded current account saw a $2.48 billion surplus in the month, improving from a deficit of $314 million in March 2021.
Turkey’s current account deficit at $5.56B in March
Sweden to formally apply for NATO membership, says premier
Pakistan, China vow to enhance economic cooperation
Sweden, Finland turned back most of Turkey's requests for terrorist extraditions over last five years
The odyssey of European bee-eaters in Turkey's Edirne
Global post-pandemic fiscal recovery slowing: Fitch
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.