Turkey's current account posts $2.5B surplus in Sept.

Turkey's current account balance saw a $2.48 billion surplus in September, bettering by $599 million from September 2018, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Tuesday.

Balance of payments figures showed the country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $5.9 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Monday showed that economists had projected current account balance to post a surplus of $2 billion in September.

The estimates of a group of 14 economists range between $1.7 billion and $2.4 billion.

The survey also revealed the end-2019 current account balance is forecast to register a surplus of $200 million.