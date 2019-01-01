Turkey's industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Thursday.

A report from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed that Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 3.4% year-on-year in September.

The mining and quarrying index posted the largest increase in September, up 5.7% from the same month last year.

The manufacturing index climbed by 3.4%, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up by 0.4% in the same period.