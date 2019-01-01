Turkey's inflation slips to 8.55 pct in October

Turkey saw an annual hike of 8.55% in consumer prices in October, official figures showed on Monday.

The annual inflation went down 0.71 percentage points in October, down from 9.26% in September, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

TurkStat said the highest annual price rise was recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 43.60% in the last month.

"Health with 14.24%, education with 14.20%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 13.71% and miscellaneous goods and services with 13.43% were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," it said.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey indicated that a group of 14 economists had expected an average annual climb of 8.41% in consumer prices in October.