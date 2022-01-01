Turkish business body inks deal with D-8

File photo
Türkiye's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) and the Developing-8 signed an agreement on Saturday.
At the D-8 Summit which was organized as part of the MUSIAD Expo in Istanbul, a memorandum of understanding was signed by Isiaka Abdulkadir Imam, the general secretary of D-8, and Mahmut Asmali, the chairman of the association.
The agreement aims to develop trade relations and increase cooperation between D-8 countries, which include Türkiye, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Imam stated at the summit that D-8 members made significant cooperation in the last 25 years in many areas such as agriculture, trade, transportation, energy and tourism.
The trade volume between D-8 countries reached $1.8 trillion, Imam recalled and said it rose by seven times in the last two decades.
Asmali said D-8 countries have a population of 1.2 billion and an economy worth $4 trillion.
