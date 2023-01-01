Türkiye's BIST 100 index starts week looking up

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,514 points on Monday, up 0.43% or 23.66 points from the previous close.





On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 1.25% to close the day at 5,490.34, with a daily trading volume of 104 billion Turkish liras ($5.5 billion).





The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8074 as of 10.03 a.m. local time (0703GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.5191, while a British pound traded for 23.3685 Turkish liras.



