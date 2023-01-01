|
Economy

Türkiye's BIST 100 index starts week looking up

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earns 23.6 points at opening session

11:24 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,514 points on Monday, up 0.43% or 23.66 points from the previous close.


On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 1.25% to close the day at 5,490.34, with a daily trading volume of 104 billion Turkish liras ($5.5 billion).


The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8074 as of 10.03 a.m. local time (0703GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.5191, while a British pound traded for 23.3685 Turkish liras.


Brent crude oil was selling for around $87.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,923.65.

#Türkiye
#BIST 100
#Borsa Istanbul
