news
Economy
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul flat at Monday's open
BIST 100 index down 0.08% in opening session
AA  Monday 10:30, 14 November 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,451.86 points on Monday, dropping 0.08%, or 3.67 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.26% on Friday to close the week at 4,455.53 points, with a trading volume of 101.7 billion liras ($5.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.5760 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT). The euro/lira rate was at 18.1748, while a British pound traded for 21.8514 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $95.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,764.55 at 0655GMT.

