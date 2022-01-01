File photo
Türkiye's benchmark stock index started Tuesday at an all-time high of 4,356.37 points, rising 0.57%, or 24.72 points, from the previous close.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.72% to 4,331.66 points with a trading volume of 107.8 billion liras ($5.8 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.6015 as of 09.47 a.m. local time (0647GMT). The euro/lira parity was at 18.6156, while a British pound traded for 21.3397 Turkish liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $97.81 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,672.93 at 0647GMT.
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul opens at record high
