news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Economy
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul opens at record high
BIST 100 index up 0.57%
AA  Tuesday 11:00, 08 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye's benchmark stock index started Tuesday at an all-time high of 4,356.37 points, rising 0.57%, or 24.72 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.72% to 4,331.66 points with a trading volume of 107.8 billion liras ($5.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.6015 as of 09.47 a.m. local time (0647GMT). The euro/lira parity was at 18.6156, while a British pound traded for 21.3397 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $97.81 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,672.93 at 0647GMT.

#Borsa Istanbul
#Türkiye
#BIST
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul opens at record high

yeniSafak

Oil prices down on demand woes over China curbs, US stock build

yeniSafak

Türkiye welcomes Russian forces' retreat from Ukraine's Kherson region

yeniSafak

Russia's Putin not attending next week's G-20 summit in Indonesia

yeniSafak

Organization of Turkic States countries must maintain close consultations, says Turkish FM

yeniSafak

UN to discuss grain deal renewal with Russia in Geneva