Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week in positive territory
BIST 100 index up 0.89% at open on Monday
AA Monday 11:55, 07 November 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,254.34 points on Monday, rising 0.89%, or 37.36 points, from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.72% to an all-time high close of 4,216.98 points with a trading volume of 92.9 billion liras ($5 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.5981 as of 09.47 a.m. local time (0647GMT). The euro/lira parity was at 18.4958, while a British pound traded for 21.0725 Turkish liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $97.69 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,674.60 at 0647GMT.
