Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened the week at 3,586.68 points on Monday, rising 0.53%, or 19.08 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.39% to end the last week at a record-high of 3,567.60 with a daily trading volume of 65.5 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 18.5778 as of 09.50 a.m. local time (06.50 GMT), versus 18.5820 at the previous close.
The euro/lira parity fell to 18.0731 from 18.1850, while a British pound traded for 20.5864 Turkish liras, down from 20.7240.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $97.58 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,693.80 at 06.50 GMT.
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note
