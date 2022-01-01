Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note
BIST 100 index up 0.62% in opening session
AA Monday 10:42, 31 October 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,902.86 points on Monday, rising 0.62%, or 23.88 points, from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.41% to close at 3,878.98 points. The market closed at midday on Friday to observe the Republic Day on Oct. 29.
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.6070 as of 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT). The euro/lira parity was at 18.5184, while a British pound traded for 21.5905 Turkish liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.86 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,645.70 at 0702GMT.
