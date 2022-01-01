Economy
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note
BIST 100 index up 0.62% in opening session
AA  Monday 10:42, 31 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,902.86 points on Monday, rising 0.62%, or 23.88 points, from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.41% to close at 3,878.98 points. The market closed at midday on Friday to observe the Republic Day on Oct. 29.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.6070 as of 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT). The euro/lira parity was at 18.5184, while a British pound traded for 21.5905 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.86 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,645.70 at 0702GMT.

#Borsa Istanbul
#Türkiye
#BIST 100
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note

yeniSafak

Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east

yeniSafak

European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election

yeniSafak

Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia

yeniSafak

Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo

yeniSafak

Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland