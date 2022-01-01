Economy
Türkiye's unemployment rate falls to 8-year low
Jobless rate down to single-digit after 4 years, hitting 9.6% in August
Monday 11:13, 10 October 2022
Türkiye's unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in August, the lowest reading since March 2014, according to data released on Monday.

Decreasing from a downwardly revised 10% in July, the jobless rate saw a single-digit after four years in August, TurkStat data showed.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over dropped by 100,000 month-on-month to 3.3 million as of August.

The youth unemployment rate – age 15-24 – was 18% during the same period, down 0.8 percentage points. This was 15.2% for men and 23.3% for women.

The labor force participation rate reached 53% this August, up 0.4 percentage points from a month ago.

The employment rate rose 0.5 percentage points from July to 47.9%, or 31 million people as of August.

